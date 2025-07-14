All for nothing, and nothing for all
When politicians tell you they are about to fix the weather, or indeed that they are about to do anything marvellous or even adequate, it is a good idea to ask what evidence they have given previously that they can do anything of the sort. For instance this fabled lurch to Net Zero. Reducing carbon emissions has been the cause du jour de la décennie du …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.