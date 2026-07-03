Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
9h

Wolf!!!…Wolf!!!,,,Wolf!!!…and there is still no wolf. Climate Alarmists are either truly stupid or truly corrupt to keep spouting this nonsense about climate catastrophe.

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
12h

So we're NOT going to die from climate change this week? Phew! Thank you Prof John😉

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