Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
2h

The six pound vs 250 pounds got my attention. So did the $16 x 10 to the 12th cost of green energy. Facts matter.

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
2h

Very well written. Thanks! Of all the countries in the world Canada stands to lose the most from this net-zero ideology as our climate and geography dictate that we reqire fossil fuels more than most, and fossil fuels are the most valuable product we produce. Unfortunately our PM is too heavily invested in carbon pricing to ever back down for the good of the country. Do those who support his crusade either truly hate the country or, as you imply, are just ignorant of the numbers.

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