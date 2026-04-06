Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
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I can prove that in the 50's the snowfall in Edmonton was at never seen before levels. While standing by the snowbank generated by my grandfathers shovelling, the snow reached over my head. Of course I was only 3 feet tall....but.

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