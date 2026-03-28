Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1h

With a pH of 8.1, making the water in the ocean slightly less caustic isn’t going to hurt anything. Slightly more benign water isn’t going to dissolve sea shells. The chemical that I worry about is “the bosh supreme deluxe” I have just been exposed to. I know the side effects of bovine excrement exposure, but what is bosh? 😂🙄🤣

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
33m

The perpetrators of this pish BOSH should be at the front of the line for who goes 1st in the race to extinction. Then maybe they'll leave us to reality. Please!

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