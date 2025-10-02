A bumper crop of bad science
Back in June we were treated to lurid headlines in CNN announcing that climate change would cut world crop production dramatically, including by as much as 50% in the US. “Rising global temperatures are set to devastate food crops across the world,” they shrieked, “with particularly alarming impacts projected for the United States, where production of k…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.