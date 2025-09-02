A blow to their credibility
The year 2025 has seen a very quiet hurricane season thus far, which has led climate alarmists to say told you so, look at all the hurricanes. Like Euronews.green, with its “Hurricane Erin’s rapid intensification and what it means for Europe’s weather/ The storm’s rapid intensification has been linked to unusually warm ocean waters made more likely by c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.