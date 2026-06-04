Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
7h

“Rather than wasting money and effort trying to stop the climate from ever changing our resources would be better invested making ourselves as well off as possible off and more resilient in the face of whatever is coming at us next.”

Perfect.

Nothing to add.

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Donald Mann's avatar
Donald Mann
9h

Well, that will piss off Al Gore, Greta and David Suzuki!

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