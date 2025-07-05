Robson on Climate Nonsense
AI AI no
A few months back The Economist, once an elegant skeptic in suspenders but now tattooed and backward-hatted, explained “How AI could help the climate”.
9 hrs ago
John Robson
10
Grid expectations
With the Northern Hemisphere scorched by the climate catastrophe people used to welcome under the archaic moniker “summer”, we are getting something of…
14 hrs ago
John Robson
6
Speaking of dying from climate change
Normally we dismiss such warnings as the fevered dreams of overheated brains.
Jul 4
John Robson
16
#LookItUp: climate finance
This week’s entry in our #LookItUp series is partly directed at the you-skeptics-have-all-the-money accusation and partly also at the claim that the…
Jul 3
John Robson
11
Where are the storm clouds of yesteryear?
We discuss the topic of those cool fluffy things in the sky so frequently you might accuse us of having our heads in the clouds.
Jul 2
John Robson
7
The electric Kool-aid
There’s a revealing new report from Statistics Canada, courtesy of Blacklock’s Reporter, saying cutting subsidies caused EV sales to slump drastically.
Jul 1
John Robson
11
June 2025
Greasing the palms
Climate Home News is trying to sell us “sustainable aviation fuel”, right out of the frying pan into the fantasy.
Jun 30
John Robson
8
Tidbits
Weather Fox asks “What Would Happen If Climate Anxiety Became Widespread?” Uh, it’d be just like today.
Jun 29
John Robson
15
Bonn chance
It seems so recently that the world was young and alive with promise and we attended COP29 to provide sardonic updates on the breathtaking lack of…
Jun 29
John Robson
13
That old carbon river
It must know something.
Jun 28
John Robson
11
And you did it to yourselves
In a talk in Oslo and then a blog post Roger Pielke Jr.
Jun 28
John Robson
13
#LookItUp: US tornado counts
The US is home to “tornado alley”, an ominous name.
Jun 27
John Robson
5
